Europe's Mid-Session Bell: Gold price surge and European market overview

The US administration continues to tout trade deals which as of now have yet to materialize. Investors remain uneasy due to the absence of clear details about deals between the U.S. and its partners, especially after Trump announced new tariffs. On Sunday, President Trump announced a 100% tariff on foreign-made movies and said the next day that he plans to introduce pharmaceutical tariffs in the next two weeks.

For his part, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the U.S. the top choice for global investment and said Trump's policies would strengthen that position, pushing back against last month’s “sell America” trend. The comments however have done little with both US Stock indices and the US Dollar struggling to gain any traction this week following last week's improved performance.

On the FX front, the US Dollar looked to be over with last week's positive close. However, Asian currencies have been on the offensive against the Greenback.

The shifts raise concerns for the dollar, as they indicate large amounts of money are flowing into Asia, weakening a major source of support for the dollar.

On Tuesday, things stabilized somewhat after Taiwan's currency surged 10% in just two days. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's dollar is nearing the upper limit of its peg, and the Singapore dollar is close to its highest level in over a decade.

EUR/USD is holding above the 1.1300 handle with positive PMI data this morning barely moving the major. Is there room for another upside rally?

Currency Strength Chart, Strongest - Weakest: NZD, EUR, GBP, JPY, USD, CAD, AUD, CHF