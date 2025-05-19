Europe Opening Bell: US Credit Downgrade and Chinese Data Dent Sentiment

Heading into the European open, European stocks fell on Monday, ending a five-week winning streak, as a surprise U.S. credit rating downgrade and disappointing economic data from China hurt investor confidence.

The STOXX 600 index dropped 0.5%, pulling back from the seven-week high it reached on Friday. The DAX index is also trading slightly lower this morning, down around 0.34% at the time of writing.

Luxury stocks fell after China's April retail sales came in below expectations. Brands like Hermès, Burberry, and Moncler, which rely heavily on the Chinese market, each saw their shares drop around 2%.

Meanwhile, BNP Paribas shares rose 2.4% after the French bank announced a €1.08 billion ($1.21 billion) share buyback plan.

Volkswagen shares dropped 3.1% as the German automaker traded without the right to its latest dividend.

On the FX front, the U.S. dollar fell by 0.6% to 144.80/yen on Monday, its lowest level since May 9, while the euro rose 0.3% to 1.1199.

The U.S. dollar dropped 0.2% to 0.8358 Swiss francs, another safe-haven currency. The British pound rose 0.1% to 1.3297, while the Australian dollar inched up 0.1% to 0.6413 after falling over 1% in the past three sessions.

Currency Power Balance