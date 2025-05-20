Europe Mid-Session Bell: Markets Eye Trade Deals, DAX Breaches 24000

Optimism from the US-China 90 day pause may be waning at the moment with market participants looking toward other trade deal announcements to boost sentiment.

Market participants are closely watching US trade talks with India and Japan after a recent tariff-lowering deal with China raised hopes.

India is working on a three-part trade deal with the US and aims to finalize an interim agreement before July, when Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are set to start, according to insiders. Meanwhile, Japan’s top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is planning a third round of talks in the US as early as this week.

Japan’s finance minister is also arranging a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent this week to discuss issues like currency, which boosted the yen.

Additionally, Vietnam and the US began their second round of talks on a bilateral tariff agreement in Washington DC on Monday, with discussions continuing until Thursday.

Following on from yesterday's Chinese data, major Chinese banks cut deposit rates again, in the latest efforts to drive consumers to spend more amid a flagging economy. This was evident by the retail sales numbers yesterday.

Developments and announcements on these trade deals could help boost market sentiment and potentially stir another bullish rally in risk assets.