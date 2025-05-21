Europe Mid-Session Bell: Gold, Oil Spike on Renewed Israel-Iran Tension

The US Dollar has continued its struggles this morning with the G7 meeting now underway in Canada. Safe haven currencies received a bid overnight as rumors of a potential Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities ramped up geopolitical risk.

The G7 meeting kicked off yesterday and could be the saving grace the US Dollar needs at the moment. The lack of high impact US data this week has meant that the US Dollar slide has been unchallenged, but comments from the G7 meeting around trade could arrest the greenbacks slide.

Keep an eye out for any communication post the meeting or over the next day or so. Any tweaks to the language used to describe FX policy could have repercussions for the US Dollar and FX as a whole.

However, given the current climate and risks present in markets, there is also the possibility that the G7 may not want to stir up volatility and may keep their communication limited and language on FX policy unchanged.

Currency Power Balance