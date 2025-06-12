EURCAD pulls back after breakout – technical and fundamental analysis

The Euro has demonstrated an outstanding performance at the start of 2025, largely unchallenged by a particularly weak Canadian Dollar early in the year.

After trading within a 1.40 to 1.50 range for the past four years, the EUR/CAD pair broke out higher, now testing its year-beginning highs. This surge coincided with European nations uniting on plans to significantly increase investment within the EU, particularly in infrastructure and military sectors.

Mirroring this focus, Mark Carney recently announced Canada's commitment to raising military spending to 2% of the nation's GDP. This notable increase could provide a similar boost to the Canadian Dollar as seen with the Euro, though the scale of its impact remains to be seen.

In broader geopolitical news, ongoing trade deal discussions between the US and Canada are currently underway, with markets keenly awaiting further headlines.