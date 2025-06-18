EUR/AUD Technical: Medium-term corrective decline in progress

The upward move of the EUR/AUD from the 14 May 2025 low to the 13 June 2025 high has triggered a bearish reaction at the upper boundary of a medium-term descending channel that is still evolving from the 9 April 2025 medium-term swing high.

The 20-day and 50-day moving averages have turned flat, which suggests that the prior minor uptrend phase from 14 May 2025 low to the 13 June 2025 high has ended.

The 4-hour RSI momentum indicator has printed a series of “lower highs” and inched below the centreline without hitting the oversold region yet (below 30). These observations suggest bearish momentum has surfaced.