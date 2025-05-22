Ethereum Eyes Gains as It Trails Bitcoin's Rally

Ethereum is consolidating at its local highs, a good sign generally as the local top at $2,739 did not form clear lower highs. Prices are now looking to retest the last week highs.



Fibonacci Levels on this 4h charts are key to spot potential support and resistance zones for entry and/or position closes.

Observe how levels on this tool coincide with Support and Resistance zones from bigger timeframes.



r1 and r2 on the chart indicate potential resistance zones to expect on a breakout.