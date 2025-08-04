Dow Jones Technical: Minor pull-back found support with bullish elements sighted in Caterpillar

Since the medium-term swing low on 7 April 2025, triggered by the US Liberation Day tariff announcement, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has underperformed compared to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

So far, the US Wall Street 30 CFD Index (a proxy of the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures) has not yet broken above its current all-time high of 45,100 printed in December 2024 after a retest of it last Monday, 28 July, versus fresh all-time highs seen on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.