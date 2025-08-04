Dow Jones Technical: Minor pull-back found support with bullish elements sighted in Caterpillar

Since the medium-term swing low on 7 April 2025, triggered by the US Liberation Day tariff announcement, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has underperformed compared to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.
So far, the US Wall Street 30 CFD Index (a proxy of the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures) has not yet broken above its current all-time high of 45,100 printed in December 2024 after a retest of it last Monday, 28 July, versus fresh all-time highs seen on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.
Caterpillar’s ex-post earnings price actions may drive Dow Jones
Let’s examine the Dow Jones Industrial Average from a technical analysis perspective within a short-term time horizon (1 to 3 days), coupled with an inter-market analysis of Caterpillar (CAT), the third biggest weightage component stock of the DJIA (6%) as its Q2 earnings release will be out on Tuesday, 5 August before the US market opens.
Fig. 1: US Wall Street 30 CFD Index minor trend as of 4 Aug 2025 (Source: TradingView)
Fig. 2: Caterpillar medium-term trend as of 4 Aug 2025 (Source: TradingView)
Preferred trend bias (1-3 days)
The five-day minor corrective decline of the US Wall Street 30 CFD Index since the 28 July high of 45,146 is likely to have reached an exhaustion zone after last Friday, 1 August’s intraday sell-off triggered by the weaker-than-expected US non-farm payroll print for July.
Bullish bias above 43,600/43,475 key short-term pivotal support and a clearance above 43,920 may reinforce a potential minor recovery towards the next intermediate resistances at 44,250/44,390 and 44,780 (see Fig. 1).
Key elements
- The -4% minor corrective decline of the US Wall Street 30 CFD Index has stalled right at the 50-day moving average and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of prior bullish impulsive up move from 17 June 2025 low to 28 July 2025 high. Its confluence zone is defined as 43,600/43,475.
- The hourly RSI momentum indicator has flashed out a bullish divergence condition at its oversold region on last Friday, 1 August, before a bullish breakout above a parallel descending trendline resistance seen in today’s Asia session. These observations suggest last Friday’s downside momentum has eased.
- Caterpillar has also managed to hold right at its 20-day moving average support of 416.88, which confluences with the medium-term ascending channel support from the 7 April 2025 low. In addition, the daily Chaikin Money Flow Index (price momentum with volume) has managed to exhibit bullish momentum conditions above 0.21( a parallel support) (see Fig. 2).
Alternative trend bias (1 to 3 days)
Failure to hold at 43,475 invalidates the bullish scenario for an extension of the minor corrective decline towards the next supports at 43,170 and 42,860 (the key 200-day moving average and the medium-term ascending trendline from 23 May 2025 low).
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.