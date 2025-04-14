Dow Jones (DJIA), S&P 500 forecast: tech tariff pause boosts sentiment but risks remain

From a technical standpoint, the Dow Jones finished last week with a gain of around 5.22% and gapped higher over the weekend.

The gap higher down to the developments over the weekend regarding technology equipment being exempt from tariffs, for the time being.

The 14-period RSI on a daily timeframe may be a good indicator to keep an eye on. The RSI is currently approaching the 50 neutral level with a rejection likely to lead to fresh lows and a sign that momentum remains in favor of bears. A break above the 50 mark may be seen as a sign of a shift in momentum and could embolden bulls.

Should bulls prevail, markets will be eyeing 41095 and 41400 before the 41950 handle comes into focus.

A bearish push from here may find support at the psychological 40000 mark before 39588 and 39000 come into focus.

Support

40000

39588

39000

Resistance