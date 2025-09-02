Dow Jones (DJIA) Finishes 0.57% Down After Late Recovery, What Next for Wall Street Indexes?

Most Read: Why are government bond yields rising so much as of late?

The summer lull appears to be over with September off to a rocking and volatile start for global markets. Stock markets have not started September on the front foot, which isn't a surprise given that it is a notoriously tricky month for US equity markets.

The US exchanges reopened after the holiday, and nerves rose. Some traders have long felt that stock prices are maybe too high, especially as the economy shows signs of slowing. At the same time, political talk about trade tariffs adds to the doubt, and there are whispers that the Federal Reserve could be feeling pressure from the President.