Dow Jones clings to 44,000 level as buyers look to undo yesterday's selling

Sentiment on the North American opening bell is decently positive but Buyers still have some work to do to undo some of the yesterday's selling – They are still starting to get some traction.



There is no major US Data release in today's session, leaving normal trading flows the role to guide the price action. Watch how the weekly candle closes.



The earnings season is almost done for most of the Major companies, with the only major miss released yesterday for Eli Lilly which saw its biggest daily drop of 14% since 25 years on a slow down for the company's obesity pill offer, but is still seeing some dip-buying with today's daily open.



Markets are still waiting for more Federal Reserve's speak after yesterday's comments from Atlanta FED's Bostic mentioning that the "risks to the job markets have increased, but it is too soon to commit to interest rate cuts for the next meeting" which took some of the pricing for September out.

The 25 bps cut is still largely priced in.



FED's Musalem is currently appearing in a fireside chat on Credit in Mississippi, it will be interesting to see what he has to say on that.



Elsewhere in geopolitics, US and Russia are meeting to discuss a concession in Eastern Europe to try to reach a ceasefire deal. Both the EU and Ukraine have been left out of the talks so let's see if this helps the situation, with the current talks in a limbo.



In the meantime, let's take a look at Dow Jones charts.