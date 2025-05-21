Dollar Slumps on Moody's Downgrade - North-America Mid-Week Update

The US Dollar has come under pressure since Moody’s credit rating downgrade last Friday, weighing on its performance at the start of Week 21. Despite an upside surprise in Canada’s CPI data, the Canadian Dollar has struggled, gaining only against the USD and AUD.

US equity indices have also been trending lower, with the Russell 2000 leading losses—down 2.76% for the week—followed by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has declined 1.93%.