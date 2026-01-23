Dollar at its weakest in months

Trump as the main source of uncertainty

The key factor weighing on the dollar is the unpredictable and often contradictory policy stance of Donald Trump. Investors were unsettled by threats of tariffs against Europe linked to disputes over Greenland, followed by a rapid retreat from a confrontational tone after an agreement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the World Economic Forum in Davos. At the same time, US Treasury yields have remained relatively stable, reinforcing the view that political risk, rather than monetary factors, is currently the dominant force shaping the dollar. Right now the dollar has become a safety valve for US risk.

Flight to safe-haven currencies

The global foreign exchange reaction underscores rising aversion to US-related risk. The Japanese yen strengthened by more than 1%, moving to around 156.14 per dollar. The move accelerated following a press conference by Kazuo Ueda, head of the Bank of Japan, and during periods of low liquidity in Europe.