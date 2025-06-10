DAX Technical: Potential Bullish Reversal At 20-day MA

Since its swing low of 23,266 printed on 23 May 2025, the price actions of the Germany 30 CFD Index have evolved into a minor bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principle perspective, the current price action behaviour of the Germany 30 CFD Index has not completed the typical 5-wave movements of an “Ascending Wedge”. So far, it has completed minor waves 1, 2, 3, and 4 sequences, and it is now in the process of shaping the potential final wave 5 upleg.

Today’s intraday decline has managed to stall at the 20-day moving average and the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge”.

The 4-hour Stochastic oscillator has just exited from an oversold level of 14.7, where similar past observations have led to a significant rebound in price actions of the Germany 30 CFD Index.