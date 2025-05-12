Crude Oil: Trade optimism fuels price gains, what comes next?

Brent Oil surges 4% on US-China tariff reductions, boosting market optimism.

Saudi Aramco and Russia's Central Bank express confidence in oil market stability.

Technical analysis suggests potential resistance at 66.44 and 68.71 for Brent Crude.

Client sentiment data shows a strong long position on WTI, signaling a possible price decline.

Oil prices surged 4% on Monday after the U.S. and China announced plans to ease some tariffs, sparking optimism about ending their trade war as the top two crude oil consumers.

Markets seem more at ease following the announcement and this was echoed by Saudi Aramco and Russia's Central Bank. Aramco stated in an earnings conference call that Oil fundamentals remain sound despite recent volatility with the Oil giant touting growth for Q2.

Similar sentiment has emerged from Russia Central Bank who said they expect Oil prices to stabilize above $60/barrel as trade tensions ease. This could be seen as a sign that sentiment has undoubtedly improved.