The broader macroeconomic environment is adding to these challenges. Higher-than-expected inflation in the United States has heightened concerns about further interest rate increases and, consequently, rising costs of raising capital. For a company that needs billions of additional dollars to expand its infrastructure, maintaining access to financing on acceptable terms is essential. Rising bond yields in the secondary market do not automatically increase interest payments on all existing debt, but they can translate into significantly higher costs for new debt issuances and refinancing.

Nvidia seeks to reassure investors

CoreWeave works with some of the world's largest companies developing artificial intelligence, including Microsoft, OpenAI, and Meta. Its backlog of contracted future revenue stands at approximately $104 billion, providing the company with considerable visibility into future sales.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, which is both a shareholder and a key technology supplier to CoreWeave, has also sought to reinforce confidence in the company. Huang maintains that CoreWeave's financial position is steadily improving and that the company does not require emergency financial support from Nvidia. In his assessment, CoreWeave's cost of capital is actually declining.

These reassurances contrast sharply with signals from the bond market, where investors are demanding increasingly high risk premiums. This highlights the divergence between the assessment of CoreWeave's prospects by its business partners and the concerns of financial market participants.

Sell-Off spreads across the AI sector as concerns over investment returns grow

CoreWeave's difficulties are part of a broader wave of selling among artificial intelligence-related stocks. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX), which tracks semiconductor companies, was down nearly 10% for the week. Shares of Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise also came under pressure, along with those of other companies involved in developing data center infrastructure.

The shift in sentiment suggests that investors are beginning to focus not only on revenue growth but also on the costs and sources of financing for future investments.

Until recently, enormous demand for AI infrastructure allowed many companies to justify exceptionally high capital expenditures based on expectations of future profits. However, as capital becomes more expensive, this approach is becoming increasingly risky.

The investment cycle associated with artificial intelligence is still in its early stages. Rising interest rates could make it more difficult to finance new projects, but they are unlikely to halt the long-term growth in demand for computing power.