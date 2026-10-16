Referenced assets
- CoreWeave shares plunge amid debt concerns: The stock has fallen more than 22% in a week and over 60% from its all-time high, as investors question the sustainability of the company's debt-driven expansion.
- Soaring borrowing costs raise financial risks: With debt exposure estimated at $50 billion and some bond yields exceeding 15–16%, CoreWeave faces growing refinancing challenges despite its $104 billion backlog of contracted future revenue.
- CoreWeave's troubles highlight broader risks in the AI boom: Rising financing costs and massive infrastructure investments are raising concerns about profitability across the AI sector, as investors increasingly question whether future revenues can justify today's enormous capital expenditures.
Shares of CoreWeave, a US-based provider of cloud infrastructure for artificial intelligence, have come under significant pressure. Investors are increasingly concerned that the company's heavy debt burden and rising financing costs could hamper further expansion of its data centers. Despite strong demand for computing power, the market is beginning to question the viability of an expansion strategy heavily dependent on borrowed capital.
CoreWeave Shares Plunge as Investors Question the Company's Financial Health
CoreWeave shares are experiencing one of their most difficult weeks since the company's stock market debut in March 2025. During the first three trading sessions of the week, the stock lost approximately 20% of its value, including a decline of more than 15% on Wednesday. Thursday's 5.9% rebound provided only temporary relief. On Friday, October 16, the shares came under renewed pressure, falling more than 8% in early trading.
As a result, the weekly decline exceeded 22%, putting CoreWeave on track for its worst weekly performance in more than 11 months. The scale of the sell-off becomes even more apparent when viewed over a longer period. Since reaching an all-time high in June 2025, CoreWeave shares have lost more than 60% of their value. Despite this steep correction, the stock remained above its initial public offering price.
CoreWeave daily chart, source: TradingView
Investor concerns, however, extend beyond the equity market. Even more troubling warning signs are emerging in the bond market, where a sharp increase in yields reflects a deteriorating assessment of the company's creditworthiness.
Rising borrowing costs become CoreWeave's biggest threat
CoreWeave's business model relies on substantial investments in data centers equipped with advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) used to train and run artificial intelligence models. Expanding this infrastructure requires enormous capital expenditures, which the company finances to a significant extent through loans and bond issuances. According to Reuters, CoreWeave's total debt exposure amounts to approximately $50 billion. In recent days, yields on some of the company's bonds have exceeded 15–16%, reaching levels typically associated with debt issued by companies facing severe financial stress.
Even more alarming signals have emerged from the credit default swap (CDS) market, where investors can purchase protection against a borrower's default. On Thursday, CDS prices implied a market-estimated probability of CoreWeave defaulting on its obligations within five years of more than 60%. This figure does not mean that the company's bankruptcy is inevitable. It represents a model-based assessment of credit risk that depends, among other factors, on CDS prices and the assumptions used in the calculations. Nevertheless, it illustrates how sharply investor perceptions of CoreWeave have deteriorated.
CoreWeave sinks as cost to protect debt against default soars, source: Bloomberg
The broader macroeconomic environment is adding to these challenges. Higher-than-expected inflation in the United States has heightened concerns about further interest rate increases and, consequently, rising costs of raising capital. For a company that needs billions of additional dollars to expand its infrastructure, maintaining access to financing on acceptable terms is essential. Rising bond yields in the secondary market do not automatically increase interest payments on all existing debt, but they can translate into significantly higher costs for new debt issuances and refinancing.
Nvidia seeks to reassure investors
CoreWeave works with some of the world's largest companies developing artificial intelligence, including Microsoft, OpenAI, and Meta. Its backlog of contracted future revenue stands at approximately $104 billion, providing the company with considerable visibility into future sales.
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, which is both a shareholder and a key technology supplier to CoreWeave, has also sought to reinforce confidence in the company. Huang maintains that CoreWeave's financial position is steadily improving and that the company does not require emergency financial support from Nvidia. In his assessment, CoreWeave's cost of capital is actually declining.
These reassurances contrast sharply with signals from the bond market, where investors are demanding increasingly high risk premiums. This highlights the divergence between the assessment of CoreWeave's prospects by its business partners and the concerns of financial market participants.
Sell-Off spreads across the AI sector as concerns over investment returns grow
CoreWeave's difficulties are part of a broader wave of selling among artificial intelligence-related stocks. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX), which tracks semiconductor companies, was down nearly 10% for the week. Shares of Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise also came under pressure, along with those of other companies involved in developing data center infrastructure.
The shift in sentiment suggests that investors are beginning to focus not only on revenue growth but also on the costs and sources of financing for future investments.
Until recently, enormous demand for AI infrastructure allowed many companies to justify exceptionally high capital expenditures based on expectations of future profits. However, as capital becomes more expensive, this approach is becoming increasingly risky.
The investment cycle associated with artificial intelligence is still in its early stages. Rising interest rates could make it more difficult to finance new projects, but they are unlikely to halt the long-term growth in demand for computing power.
The key question, however, is whether future corporate revenues will be sufficient to justify the scale of current spending and enable companies to service their debt obligations on schedule.
CoreWeave exposes one of the biggest risks of the Artificial Intelligence boom
CoreWeave's situation highlights one of the most significant challenges associated with the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Even companies operating in markets with exceptionally strong demand can face financial pressure if the costs of expansion and debt servicing rise faster than their ability to generate cash. CoreWeave has a substantial backlog of contracts and maintains relationships with some of the technology industry's largest players. However, this does not eliminate the risks associated with financing further investments before the infrastructure being built begins generating its full expected revenue.
CoreWeave's most pressing challenge is no longer simply attracting customers. It is sustaining a growth model in which future cash inflows must cover enormous current capital expenditures as well as the costs of servicing debt. The company's future prospects will depend on its ability to convert contracted orders into actual cash flow, maintain access to financing, and reduce credit risk. CoreWeave's situation could also serve as an important test for the entire artificial intelligence sector. It demonstrates that even sustained strong demand for AI technologies does not guarantee success for companies whose continued expansion requires ever-increasing levels of debt.
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