Confusing Moves in USDCAD as USD Strengthens— Chart Levels to Monitor

North-American currencies are leading majors this morning with the employment data beating expectations in the US and Canada.



US Non-Farm Payrolls Came at 139K vs 130K expected - but it seems like the market is extrapolating the info even more as ADP missed in the beginning of the week: The greenback is rallying strongly and risk assets are enjoying from the tone.



With Canadian data coming in at +8.8K vs -15K expected, the employment data from the Canuck has been surprising to the upside for a few months now.