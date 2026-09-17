Chart alert: USD/JPY tests 156.13/50 resistance as hawkish Fed raises the bar for BoJ

Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- Hawkish Fed supports USD/JPY: The Fed’s rate hike and signal of further tightening reinforce the US dollar’s yield advantage over the yen.
- BoJ guidance is the key catalyst: A hike to 1.25% is largely priced in; Ueda must signal further tightening to sustain yen strength.
- Japan CPI composition matters: Stronger services and underlying inflation could support further BoJ hikes, while softer data may weaken the yen.
- 156.13/50 is key resistance: A break below 155.45 reinforces bearish reversal that may expose 154.47, 153.70 and 152.65/55; above 156.50 shifts focus to 157.20.
Hawkish FOMC repricing reinforces the dollar’s yield advantage
USD/JPY climbed towards an intraday high of 156.41 on Wednesday, 16 September 2026, during the US session, following the Federal Reserve’s 25-basis-point rate hike to 3.75%–4.00%, its first increase since 2023.
More importantly, the latest FOMC projections showed that 12 of 18 policymakers expect another rate hike before the end of 2026, while policy rates are projected to remain unchanged through 2027. The Fed also raised its 2026 core PCE inflation forecast to 3.4% and its estimate of the longer-run Fed funds policy rate to 3.2%.
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh reinforced the hawkish repricing by warning that inflation remains too high and that underlying price pressures have not improved meaningfully. The Fed funds futures market now assigns around a 90% probability of another Fed hike by year-end, lifting the US Dollar Index to a seven-week high.
This matters for USD/JPY because the US–Japan yield differential remains in a positive territory. Even if the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raises rates tomorrow, the yen may struggle to attract sustained demand unless markets also bring forward expectations for subsequent Japanese rate increases.
Japan CPI’s composition matters more than the headline
Japan will release its latest inflation trend data for August before the BoJ’s monetary policy decision on Friday, 18 September 2026.
Japan’s core-core CPI, which excludes fresh food and energy, is expected to remain unchanged at 1.9% year-on-year in August.
For the BoJ, the more important question is whether inflation is becoming domestically sustainable rather than merely reflecting oil prices and currency weakness. Traders should focus on:
- Services inflation and whether higher wages are feeding through to consumer prices.
- Measures excluding both fresh food and energy.
- Evidence that price increases are broadening beyond imported goods.
- Whether inflation expectations remain anchored around or above the BoJ’s 2% target.
An upside CPI surprise accompanied by stronger services inflation would reinforce expectations of further BoJ tightening and may pull USD/JPY lower. On the other hand, a softer reading, driven by weak domestic demand, would give BoJ Governor Ueda more room to maintain a cautious policy stance.
The BoJ decision: the rate hike is not the real surprise
The BoJ is widely expected to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%, which would be its highest level in 31 years. The move would follow June’s increase to 1.00% and continue the central bank’s gradual withdrawal from accommodative monetary policy.
Since the increase is already nearly fully priced in, the immediate yen reaction may prove short-lived. Governor Ueda’s press conference should be the more significant catalyst.
A hawkish message would include:
- A clear signal that further rate increases are likely if the economic outlook remains intact.
- Greater concern over second-round inflation effects from energy prices and yen weakness.
- An indication that the policy rate remains below neutral and must move higher.
- Openness to another hike before the end of 2026, which implies an increased possibility of a back-to-back rate hikes, echoing similar remarks made by BoJ official Takata at the start of this month.
- Confidence that wage growth can sustain underlying inflation near 2%.
Conversely, repeated emphasis on downside growth risks, weak consumption or the need to assess the impact of previous hikes would be interpreted as dovish. That outcome could allow USD/JPY to extend its post-FOMC rebound even if the BoJ delivers the expected increase.
So far, Japan’s short-term interest rate market has begun to price in a more hawkish BoJ, with a faster pace of monetary policy tightening, suggesting at least one additional increase by the end of 2026, and about 2.7 hikes in total, including Friday’s 18 September move, by March 2027.
The positive gap of the US-Japan implied policy rate curve spread that derives from the difference of short-term interest rate futures of the US and Japan, respectively, has started to narrow; the gap for October 2026 has decreased to 2.76% from 2.90% in September 2026 and a steady narrowing to 2.69% in December 2026, plus a shift down from 2.81% printed three months ago in the same period (see Fig. 1).
Fig. 1: US-Japan policy rate curve spread as of 17 Sep 2026 (Source: MacroMicro). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
In a nutshell, BoJ better not disappoint such hawkish repricing of Japan’s interest rate trajectory.
Let’s now focus on the short-term (1 to 3 days) technical analysis of USD/JPY
USD/JPY’s rally stalling at a key inflexion zone
Fig. 2: USD/JPY medium-term trend as of 17 Sep 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
Fig. 3: USD/JPY minor trend as of 17 Sep 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
The 2.3% rally seen over the past one week from the 8 September 2026 intraday low of 152.89 has hit an inflexion zone of 155.03/156.73, which is the pullback resistance of the former neckline support of the key “Head & Shoulders” reversal configuration (see Fig. 2).
In addition, the hourly RSI momentum indicator has flashed a bearish divergence after hitting the overbought zone on Wednesday, 16 September 2026, increasing the likelihood of a bearish reversal for USD/JPY at this juncture.
Watch the 156.13/50 key short-term pivotal resistance on the USD/JPY, and a break below the 155.45 near-term support (downside trigger) may set off a minor bearish reversal sequence to expose the next intermediate supports at 154.47, 153.70 and 152.65/55 (see Fig. 3).
However, a clearance with an hourly close above 156.50 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up to test the 157.20 medium-term pivotal resistance (also the 20-day moving average).
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