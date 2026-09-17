Chart alert: USD/JPY tests 156.13/50 resistance as hawkish Fed raises the bar for BoJ

USD/JPY climbed towards an intraday high of 156.41 on Wednesday, 16 September 2026, during the US session, following the Federal Reserve’s 25-basis-point rate hike to 3.75%–4.00%, its first increase since 2023.

More importantly, the latest FOMC projections showed that 12 of 18 policymakers expect another rate hike before the end of 2026, while policy rates are projected to remain unchanged through 2027. The Fed also raised its 2026 core PCE inflation forecast to 3.4% and its estimate of the longer-run Fed funds policy rate to 3.2%.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh reinforced the hawkish repricing by warning that inflation remains too high and that underlying price pressures have not improved meaningfully. The Fed funds futures market now assigns around a 90% probability of another Fed hike by year-end, lifting the US Dollar Index to a seven-week high.

This matters for USD/JPY because the US–Japan yield differential remains in a positive territory. Even if the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raises rates tomorrow, the yen may struggle to attract sustained demand unless markets also bring forward expectations for subsequent Japanese rate increases.