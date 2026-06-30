Chart alert: USD/JPY bullish break above 161.95 signals further yen weakness

The widening yield gap: While the Bank of Japan (BoJ) lifted its benchmark interest rate to “around 1%” in mid-June (its highest level since 1995), it remains severely behind the curve compared to Western developed central banks. With US rates at 3.50%–3.75% and the Fed expected to raise rates toward 4.00% under Chair Kevin Warsh, the nominal yield differential keeps JPY highly attractive as a funding currency for global carry trades

Given these circumstances, the 2-year yield spread between US Treasury notes and Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) has continued to widen, now just above a major support level of 2.05%, and the yield premium has steadily increased to 2.74%, putting upside pressure on USD/JPY (see Fig. 1).

Takaichi’s aggressive fiscal package: Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s late-June unveiling of a massive $2.3 trillion public-private investment program over 14 years has reignited fears of structural fiscal expansion. This unchecked stimulus risks overheating the economy, causing long-term Japanese government bond (JGB) yields to rise in tandem with a weakening currency.

Nikkei 72,000 hedging blowback: The record-breaking rally in the Nikkei 225 past the 72,000 psychological level (printing an intraday all-time high of 72,832 on 22 June 2026) has been heavily fuelled by foreign capital pouring into Japanese AI and semiconductor equities. However, these inflows have been accompanied by aggressive currency hedging by foreign institutions, leading to immediate, heavy selling pressure on the spot JPY.