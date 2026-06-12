Chart alert: SpaceX to the moon or to the ground? Watch 187.60 and 161.00.

Hence, SpaceX is likely to be one of the top 10 component stocks of the Nasdaq 100 by mid-July 2026, and thereafter potentially impacting the price movements of the Nasdaq 100 in line with passive flows via exchange-traded funds tracking the Nasdaq 100.

While the offering is heavily oversubscribed (3x to 4x, drawing over $250 billion in orders), market participants and traders will be observing in the next four weeks the performance of SPCX, given that it is the largest IPO offering in the world so far, plus its high-growth revenue drivers from space exploration and Starlink satellites connectivity can have a significant impact on risk appetite for the broader market.

Interestingly, we can look at the grey market for SpaceX, which is trading right now via perpetual contracts listed on crypto exchanges, to decipher the potential short-term trend of SPCX via technical analysis.