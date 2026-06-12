Chart alert: SpaceX to the moon or to the ground? Watch 187.60 and 161.00.

Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- SpaceX’s historic US$75 billion IPO marks a major milestone for global equity markets, with the company debuting at a valuation approaching US$1.8 trillion and positioning itself as a future top-weight constituent of the Nasdaq 100.
- Despite overwhelming investor demand and heavy oversubscription, the SpaceX grey market remains technically fragile, with the SPCX/USDT perpetual contract still trading within a medium-term descending channel since its launch in May.
- The technical outlook hinges on two critical levels: a break below US$161.00 may trigger a deeper correction towards US$147.07 and US$138.36, while a sustained move above US$187.60 would invalidate the bearish structure and open the door towards US$205.10 and US$212.70.
Today, 12 June 2026, marks a historic watershed moment for global stock markets as Elon Musk’s SpaceX (SPCX) makes its highly anticipated debut on the Nasdaq. Priced at $135 per share to raise a record-breaking $75 billion, the offering values the interlocking aerospace, Starlink connectivity, and xAI business at an eye-watering $1.78 trillion to $1.8 trillion.
In addition, Nasdaq has also overhauled its inclusion rules for listed companies to be included in the Nasdaq 100 benchmark index. Since 1 May 2026, it has allowed the top 40 companies by market cap (roughly $100 billion or more) to fast-track into the Nasdaq 100 in just 15 days.
SpaceX is set to be part of the Nasdaq 100 and a risk appetite driver
Hence, SpaceX is likely to be one of the top 10 component stocks of the Nasdaq 100 by mid-July 2026, and thereafter potentially impacting the price movements of the Nasdaq 100 in line with passive flows via exchange-traded funds tracking the Nasdaq 100.
While the offering is heavily oversubscribed (3x to 4x, drawing over $250 billion in orders), market participants and traders will be observing in the next four weeks the performance of SPCX, given that it is the largest IPO offering in the world so far, plus its high-growth revenue drivers from space exploration and Starlink satellites connectivity can have a significant impact on risk appetite for the broader market.
Interestingly, we can look at the grey market for SpaceX, which is trading right now via perpetual contracts listed on crypto exchanges, to decipher the potential short-term trend of SPCX via technical analysis.
SPCX/USDT has morphed into a medium-term bearish trend
Fig. 1: SPCX/USDT medium-term trend as of 12 Jun 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
Binance listed its crypto derivative, SPCX/USDT (settled in Tether), pre-IPO Perpetual Contract on 21 May 2026. It spiked up to hit a high of $224.47 on the first day of trading and thereafter plummeted by 31% to print a current all-time low of $154.83 on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, before it rebounded to trade at a current intraday level of $173.56 on this time of writing (it represents a gain of 28% from its IPO price of $135) (see Fig. 1).
However, the trend of SPCX/USDT has been bearish since its launch on 21 May, as price action continues to oscillate within a descending channel, suggesting SPCX may enter a downward spiral over the next four weeks.
Watch the 187.60 pivotal resistance to maintain the potential medium-term/multi-week bearish trend of SPCX/USDT. A break below the recent range support of 161.00 may expose the next medium-term supports at 147.07 and 138.36 (defined by Fibonacci extensions).
On the flip side, a clearance above 187.60 invalidates the bearish tone and could kickstart a bullish impulsive up-move sequence towards the next medium-term resistances at 205.10 and 212.70.
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