Chart alert: SpaceX (SPCX) Nasdaq-100 inclusion flashes a historical “sell-the-news” warning

Following its record-breaking Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 12 June 2026, which raised a historic $75 billion at an issuance price of $135 per share, aerospace and AI giant SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) has been fast-tracked for entry into Wall Street’s tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index.

This impending milestone has triggered intense front-running optimisation by institutional traders. When a mega-cap stock joins the Nasdaq-100, index-tracking investment vehicles, such as the Invesco QQQ Trust, which manages over $300 billion in assets under management (AUM), are legally required to purchase a proportional stake in the equity.

Analysts estimate that this rebalancing will force approximately $4.3 billion in aggregate passive buying. To facilitate this unprecedented, fast-tracked addition, major index providers relaxed traditional entry constraints regarding profitability timelines and post-listing seasoning periods. At its current market price of around $160.40, SpaceX’s implied market capitalisation sits near a staggering $2.1 trillion.