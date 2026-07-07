Chart alert: SpaceX (SPCX) Nasdaq-100 inclusion flashes a historical “sell-the-news” warning

Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- SpaceX’s fast-tracked inclusion into the Nasdaq-100 is expected to trigger around US$4.3 billion of compulsory passive buying, but historical precedents suggest such events can evolve into “sell-the-news” opportunities as early institutional buyers distribute shares to index funds.
- Past Nasdaq-100 additions such as Palantir Technologies and Strategy experienced medium-term pullbacks of 23% and 15%, respectively, after their index inclusions, highlighting the risk of profit-taking once passive fund demand is absorbed.
- Despite its dominant AI and Starlink narrative, SpaceX’s valuation remains exceptionally demanding, trading above 115x trailing sales while still posting a net loss, leaving little room for operational disappointments or tighter financial conditions.
- Technically, bearish momentum is building, with the SpaceX perpetual contract forming a bearish flag pattern and weakening RSI momentum. A break below 152.60 would reinforce the bearish outlook, while only a sustained move above 176.95 would negate the downside scenario.
Massive $4.3 billion passive wave arrives via fast-tracked inclusion
Following its record-breaking Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 12 June 2026, which raised a historic $75 billion at an issuance price of $135 per share, aerospace and AI giant SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) has been fast-tracked for entry into Wall Street’s tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index.
This impending milestone has triggered intense front-running optimisation by institutional traders. When a mega-cap stock joins the Nasdaq-100, index-tracking investment vehicles, such as the Invesco QQQ Trust, which manages over $300 billion in assets under management (AUM), are legally required to purchase a proportional stake in the equity.
Analysts estimate that this rebalancing will force approximately $4.3 billion in aggregate passive buying. To facilitate this unprecedented, fast-tracked addition, major index providers relaxed traditional entry constraints regarding profitability timelines and post-listing seasoning periods. At its current market price of around $160.40, SpaceX’s implied market capitalisation sits near a staggering $2.1 trillion.
Historical case studies flash “sell-the-news” risks
Fig. 1: Post-Nasdaq 100 inclusion price behaviour of Palantir and Strategy from 24 Dec 2024 to 13 Jan 2025 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
While retail market participants often perceive major index inclusion as an unmitigated bullish catalyst, historical stock market data indicate that such events frequently coincide with medium-term structural peaks.
The mechanics behind this phenomenon are driven by speculative positioning: nimble institutional capital aggressively bids up a stock weeks ahead of the official rebalance date, effectively front-running the passive funds. On the day of execution, these speculative longs may use the massive, price-inelastic liquidity provided by the mandatory buyers to dump their positions, triggering a “sell-the-news” correction.
- Palantir Technologies (PLTR): Upon its inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 on 23 December 2024, the stock established a prominent medium-term peak before enduring a punishing 23% corrective decline over the subsequent multi-week sequence (see Fig. 1).
- Strategy (MSTR): Followed a near-identical trajectory, printing a temporary cyclical high right as the official index inclusion took effect, which gave way to a sharp technical pullback of 15% as front-running momentum completely evaporated (see Fig. 1).
Stretched hyperscalers’ valuations collide with the AI infrastructure frenzy
SpaceX’s public debut occurred at the absolute zenith of the global AI infrastructure trade, a period characterised by extreme valuation multiples and unprecedented demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and AI compute capacity.
Wall Street has aggressively reclassified SpaceX from a pure-play aerospace firm into a vital player in the AI supercycle. US-based Wedbush Securities recently initiated coverage on SPCX with an "Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target, explicitly categorising the firm as a “major hyperscaler” due to its large-scale AI compute deals and Starlink data distribution capabilities.
However, trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio exceeding 115x trailing sales represents an exceptionally overextended fundamental condition. The underlying company remains structurally sensitive to capital expenditure cycles, having reported a net loss of $4.9 billion in 2025 alongside volatile swing margins.
With expectations priced to absolute perfection, any near-term micro-bottleneck or broader macro-liquidity contraction could trigger a rapid downward mean reversion, mirroring the technical vulnerabilities seen in other semiconductor and AI bellwethers.
Technical outlook: Bearish momentum is building up below 176.95
Fig. 2: SPCX/USDT medium-term trend as of 7 Jul 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
The explosive post-IPO price action on SpaceX has entered a potential bearish consolidation phase. After surging from its 135.00 IPO floor to an intraday all-time high of 225.64 on 16 June 2026, the stock has shed 28%, closing at 160.42 on Monday, 6 July 2026, signalling that the initial hyper-bullish impulsive wave has reached exhaustion.
We are now taking reference from the price actions of the SpaceX perpetual contract (SPCX/USDT), a crypto derivative listed on the Binance crypto exchange since 21 May 2026, to construct a more meaningful technical analysis outlook on SpaceX, as SPCX/USDT offers more historical data over the cash equity listed on the Nasdaq exchange (see Fig. 2).
Since its low of 146.87 printed on 23 June 2026, SPCX/USDT has been oscillating within a “bearish flag” configuration that indicates a pause before a new potential bearish impulsive down move sequence resumes.
In addition, the 4-hour RSI momentum has staged a bearish breakdown below its key ascending trendline support and now hovers below the 50 level. These observations suggest near-term bearish momentum has resurfaced.
Watch the 176.95 key medium-term pivotal resistance, and a break below 152.60 intermediate support (the lower boundary of the “bearish flag”) opens scope for a new potential bearish leg to retest 146.87/141.90 (23 June 2026 low and Fibonacci extension) before exposing the next medium-term support at 131.76 (Fibonacci extension).
On the flip side, a clearance and a daily close above 176.95 would invalidate the bearish scenario, triggering a squeeze up towards the next medium-term resistances at 199.30 and 212.70.
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