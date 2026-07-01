Chart alert: S&P 500 risks bull trap as stronger US dollar threatens Q2 rally

Since the conclusion of the 17 June 2026 FOMC meeting, led by new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, the global macro landscape has undergone a significant shift. In sharp contrast to the tentative consolidation seen in the US dollar between April and May 2026, the US Dollar Index has staged a decisive bullish breakout above its long-standing range resistance at 100.54, which had capped gains since May 2025. The greenback has since advanced to a 13-month high of 101.37 at the close of Friday’s US session on 26 June 2026.

In terms of intermarket analysis, the weekly MACD trend indicator of the US Dollar Index staged a significant bullish breakout the week of 1 June 2026, moving above the zero line and continued to trend upwards at this time of writing. Two similar bullish breakouts were seen in the weeks of 4 November 2024 and 20 September 2021, which led to significant prior corrective declines of 22%- 17% and 35%- 25%, respectively, on the US Nasdaq 100 CFD and US SPX 500 (see Fig. 1).

All eyes and ears will now shift to Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s public speech today at the Sintra policy panel of the ECB forum on central banking at 1 pm GMT, and also US non-farm payrolls and unemployment rate data for June out on Thursday, 2 July at 12.30 pm GMT

Any further hint of a hawkish Fed on rate hikes from Warsh is likely to trigger another bout of US dollar strength, which, in turn, may soften the prior bullish tone in the US stock market.

Let’s now focus on the short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days) of the US SPX 500 CFD (a proxy of the S&P 500 E-mini futures) from a technical analysis perspective.