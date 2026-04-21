Chart alert: NZD/USD’s 3-day decline ends, potential bullish reversal above 0.5846 key support

Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- Hawkish RBNZ supports NZD upside: Stronger-than-expected inflation (3.1%) increases the likelihood of rate hikes, with bond yield spreads signalling a more hawkish stance that underpins NZD/USD.
- Bullish reversal taking shape: NZD/USD has rebounded from its 200-day moving average, breaking back above the 50-day MA, suggesting the recent 3-day decline may have ended.
- Key levels for continuation: Holding above 0.5846 keeps the bullish bias intact, with upside toward 0.5965–0.6030, while a break below this level risks a pullback toward 0.5800 and lower.
Annual inflation in New Zealand came in at 3.1% year-on-year in Q1 2026, unchanged from Q4 2026’s 1.5 year high but exceeded the consensus forecast of 2.9%.
The latest inflation print in New Zealand has continued to surpass the RBNZ (New Zealand central bank) long-term inflation target of 1%-3%, therefore increasing the odds of a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate hike by the RBNZ in July’s monetary policy meeting to bring the official cash policy rate higher to 2.50%. So far, the RBNZ has kept its policy rate unchanged at 2.25% for two consecutive meetings since February 2026.
2-year NZ sovereign bond/US Treasury yield spread has started to price in a more hawkish RBNZ
Fig. 1: 2-year yield spread of New Zealand sovereign bond and US Treasury note medium-term trend as of 21 Apr 2026 (Source: TradingView).
The movement of the 2-year sovereign government bond yields is highly sensitive to changes in monetary policy guidance. Hence, the directional movement of the 2-year yield spread between the two countries’ sovereign bonds is likely to influence the foreign exchange rate of these two countries.
By looking at the current 2-year yield spread between New Zealand sovereign bonds and US Treasuries from a technical analysis perspective, it has traced out a major bullish reversal “Inverse Head & Shoulders” configuration since 9 January 2025 and traded above its 200-day moving average, which is acting as a key support at -0.45% (see Fig. 1).
Therefore, breaking above the neckline resistance of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” at –0.09% is likely to see a further rally in the current 2-year yield spread between New Zealand sovereign bonds and US Treasuries (US Treasuries’ yield premium shrinkage), in turn, putting potential upside pressure on the NZD/USD rate.
Let us now examine the short-term outlook (1-3 days) of NZD/USD from a technical analysis perspective.
NZD/USD – Bullish reversal at 0.5846 support
Fig. 2: NZD/USD minor trend as of 21 Apr 2026 (Source: TradingView).
Fig. 3: NZD/USD medium-term trend as of 21 Apr 2026 (Source: TradingView).
The price actions of the NZD/USD have pushed back up above its 50-day moving average after a retest of its 200-day moving average on Monday, 20 April 2026.
Watch the 0.5880/0.5846 key short-term pivotal support on the NZD/USD. A clearance above 0.5929 opens scope for a further potential short-term rally for the next intermediate resistances to come in at 0.5965 and 0.6015/0.6030 (also a Fibonacci extension) (see Fig. 2).
However, failure to hold and an hourly close below 0.5846 invalidates the bullish scenario for a minor corrective pull-back to retest the 20-day moving average that is acting as the next intermediate support at 0.5800. A break below 0.5800 may trigger a deeper slide to expose 0.5725 next.
Key elements to support the near-term bullish bias on NZD/USD
- Price actions of NZD/USD have continued to oscillate within a minor ascending channel in place since the 7 April 2026 low of 0.5690 and still have room to maneuver towards the upper boundary of the minor ascending channel (see Fig. 2).
- NZD/USD has just shaped a 3-day (17 April, 21 April, and 22 April) bullish reversal candlestick condition on the retest of its key 200-day moving average, indicating the potential end of the minor corrective decline sequence from 15 April 2026 to 20 April 2026 (see Fig. 3).
- The daily RSI momentum indicator has shaped a higher low above the 50 level and has not reached its overbought region (above the 70 level) (see Fig. 3).
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