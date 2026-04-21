Chart alert: NZD/USD’s 3-day decline ends, potential bullish reversal above 0.5846 key support

The movement of the 2-year sovereign government bond yields is highly sensitive to changes in monetary policy guidance. Hence, the directional movement of the 2-year yield spread between the two countries’ sovereign bonds is likely to influence the foreign exchange rate of these two countries.

By looking at the current 2-year yield spread between New Zealand sovereign bonds and US Treasuries from a technical analysis perspective, it has traced out a major bullish reversal “Inverse Head & Shoulders” configuration since 9 January 2025 and traded above its 200-day moving average, which is acting as a key support at -0.45% (see Fig. 1).

Therefore, breaking above the neckline resistance of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” at –0.09% is likely to see a further rally in the current 2-year yield spread between New Zealand sovereign bonds and US Treasuries (US Treasuries’ yield premium shrinkage), in turn, putting potential upside pressure on the NZD/USD rate.

Let us now examine the short-term outlook (1-3 days) of NZD/USD from a technical analysis perspective.