Chart alert: Microsoft (MSFT) bearish Head & Shoulders pattern emerges ahead of earnings

Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- Microsoft’s Q4 FY2026 earnings will test whether its massive AI investment cycle is translating into meaningful financial returns, with investors focused on Azure growth, Copilot monetisation, free cash flow, and forward guidance rather than headline EPS or revenue.
- Capital expenditure remains the biggest swing factor, as Microsoft’s Capex-to-Revenue ratio has climbed to a record high among the Magnificent 7. Any increase in AI spending without clear evidence of stronger monetisation could weigh on investor sentiment despite an earnings beat.
- Microsoft has lagged other AI beneficiaries during the latest market rally, underperforming semiconductor stocks that have benefited directly from hyperscalers’ AI infrastructure spending, raising questions over when Microsoft’s AI investments will deliver stronger shareholder returns.
- Technical indicators continue to favour a bearish medium-term outlook, with Microsoft trading below its 50-day moving average and forming a potential major Head & Shoulders topping pattern. A break below 372.10 could reinforce a broader corrective decline unless the stock reclaims 413.60.
Since the start of the current medium-term bullish trend phase of the US stock market from 30 June 2026 till 28 July 2026, the major US hyperscalers (part of the Magnificent 7 cohort of mega-cap stocks; Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms) that invested heavily in AI-related fixed assets (capex) have underperformed against a basket of US semiconductor stocks (PHLX Semiconductor Index +54.5%), where the hyperscalers deployed massive amount of funds either directly or indirectly into these US semiconductor firms.
Microsoft’s share price is the worst performer among the Magnificent 7 hyperscalers, with a gain of 9.6% from 30 June 2026 to 28 July 2026 (see Fig. 1).
Fig. 1: Magnificent 7 & US stock indices performances from 30 Mar 2026 to 28 Jul 2026 (Source: MacroMicro). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
Ahead of today’s Microsoft fiscal Q4 2026 earnings, traders are treating the print as a test of whether Microsoft can convert its huge AI infrastructure spending into durable Azure growth, Copilot monetisation and operating leverage.
Consensus is looking for EPS of about $4.21 on revenue of roughly $87.6 billion, with Microsoft scheduled to report after the U.S. close on 29 July 2026.
Fundamental drivers that are likely to have a significant impact on its share price movement after the release of its earnings numbers will hinge on Azure growth, AI monetisation, capex discipline, free cash flow, and forward guidance.
Let’s break down some of these drivers.
AI monetisation: Copilot, Azure AI and OpenAI
Traders will watch whether Microsoft can show stronger monetisation from Microsoft 365 Copilot, Azure AI Services, GitHub Copilot, OpenAI-related workloads and enterprise AI adoption.
Microsoft said its AI business annual revenue run rate surpassed $37 billion in Q3, up 123% year on year, while S&P Global noted that consensus expects Azure AI Services revenue of about $23.7 billion for FY2026.
Capex and free cash flow: the key risk factor
Fig. 2: US Big Tech Capex-to-Revenue ratios as of Q2 2026 (Source: MacroMicro). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
Capex is arguably the biggest swing factor. Microsoft previously guided to around $190 billion in calendar-2026 capital expenditure, including about $25 billion due to higher component pricing, and said it expects to remain capacity-constrained through at least 2026.
MarketWatch reported that investors are scrutinising whether this huge AI spending is generating sufficient returns, with Deutsche Bank estimating Q4 free cash flow could fall 34.2% year on year to $16.8 billion.
In the Q1 2026 calendar year, Microsoft’s Capex-to-Revenue ratio has continued its climb northwards to 37.25 (the highest among the Magnificent 7 hyperscalers) from 24.97 recorded in Q3 2025 calendar year (see Fig. 2).
The rapid increase in Microsoft’s Capex-to-Revenue ratio is likely to alert traders that Microsoft now faces a higher hurdle to generating revenue and free cash flows from its AI-related fixed-asset investments.
A capex raise without clear monetisation would be negative, even if headline earnings beat.
Let’s now unpack the medium-term outlook (multi-week) of Microsoft’s share price from a technical analysis perspective.
Tracing out a major bearish “Head & Shoulders” top since 31 July 2025
Fig. 3: Microsoft (MSFT) major trend as of 28 Jul 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
Fig. 4: Microsoft (MSFT) medium-trend as of 28 Jul 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
The weekly chart of Microsoft (MSFT) has traced out a major bearish “Head & Shoulders” topping configuration, coupled with a declining Chaikin Money Flow reading (see Fig. 3).
These observations suggest that the major uptrend phase of MSFT from the 4 November 2022 low may be in jeopardy for a bearish reversal.
The 1% rebound in MSFT on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, stalled after a retest of the 50-day moving average, which the price has traded below since 9 June 2026, indicating a lack of medium-term bullish momentum (see Fig. 4).
Watch the 413.60 key medium-term pivotal resistance, and a break below 372.10 near-term support would expose the next supports of 355.74 and 341.43 (the major neckline support of the “Head & Shoulders”) in the first step.
On the other hand, a daily close above 413.60 and clearance would negate the bearish tone, suggesting a potential squeeze up to retest 431.60 (also the 200-day moving average).
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