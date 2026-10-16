Chart alert: Dow Jones bullish catch-up over Nasdaq 100 as AI rotation accelerates

Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- Dow Jones turns outperformer: DJIA gained 2.46% in October through 15 October, beating the Nasdaq 100 (-1.86%) by 4.32 percentage points.
- AI rotation drives Dow strength: Investors shift toward healthcare and consumer stocks as AI financing concerns and semiconductor weakness weigh on the Nasdaq-100.
- Bullish breakout targets 53,100: US Wall Street 30 CFD holds above 51,950 pivotal support; a break above 52,390 could expose 52,687 and 53,100.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has undergone a shift in performance over the past six weeks, from a laggard to an outperformer among major US benchmark stock indices.
In September 2026, the DJIA recorded a monthly loss of 3.53%, underperforming the S&P 500 (+0.26%) and the high-flying Nasdaq 100 (+4.58%), driven by AI-linked semiconductor stocks, with the PHLX Semiconductor Index surging 11.87% (see Fig. 1).
Fig. 1: Monthly performances of major global stock indices for Sep 2026 (Source: MacroMicro). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
Rotation away from AI optimism theme play
Fig. 2: Performances of major global stock indices from 1 Oct to 15 Oct 2026(Source: MacroMicro). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
In contrast, from the start of October 2026 through Thursday, 15 October 2026, the DJIA reversed higher and recorded a gain of 2.46%, outperforming the tech-centric Nasdaq 100 (-1.86%) by 4.32 percentage points, heavily triggered by the weakness seen in the PHLX Semiconductor Index, which shed 9.73% amid fears of elevated AI optimism (see Fig. 2).
The DJIA’s October recovery has gained traction this week, with a clearer rotation towards healthcare and consumer stocks as the AI trade comes under pressure. Through Thursday, 15 October 2026, after the close of the US session, the Dow gained 1.0% for the week to 52,183, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 declined 0.9% and 3.1%, respectively.
The drivers of recovery have shifted since early October. The primary driver of the current Dow’s outperformance is rotation away from debt-sensitive AI infrastructure stocks towards businesses with more established earnings.
Concerns over AI financing costs intensified, while TSMC’s cautious 2027 commentary tempered enthusiasm despite another record quarterly profit. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell for a seventh consecutive session on Thursday, 15 October 2026.
Healthcare and consumer stocks attracted buying, helping the Dow outperform its technology-heavy peers. This suggests its relative strength increasingly reflects a change in market leadership.
UnitedHealth has provided company-specific support. Its third-quarter earnings beat expectations, management raised its outlook, and comments pointed to tentative moderation in government healthcare programme costs. That gives the Dow’s healthcare exposure a fundamental earnings catalyst alongside the broader rotation.
The macro backdrop also remains difficult. September core CPI continued its climb to 2.7% year-on-year, while core CPI rose 0.3% month-on-month; both came in above the 2.5% and 0.2% forecasts, respectively.
Following Wednesday’s release, October’s Fed rate-hike expectations increased to around 30%, from approximately 20% according to the CME FedWatch tool.
The Dow’s resilience despite this repricing strengthens the rotation argument, but persistent inflation remains a threat to valuations and consumer demand.
The near-term view is more constructive on the Dow’s relative performance. Sustained healthcare and consumer leadership, followed by improving participation from financials and industrials, would strengthen the bullish catch-up case.
If leadership remains concentrated while inflation and financing costs rise, the Dow could continue outperforming the Nasdaq 100.
Let us now focus on the near-term technicals on the US Wall Street 30 CFD (a proxy of the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures).
Bullish breakout from key descending channel
Fig. 3: US Wall Street 30 CFD minor trend as of 16 Oct 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
The current price action in the US Wall Street 30, as of Friday’s Asia session on 16 October, has staged a significant bullish breakout from a medium-term (multi-month) descending channel, with resistance running from the current all-time intraday high set on 5 August 2026 (see Fig. 3).
Prior to the current descending channel’s bullish breakout, its price action shaped a bullish breakout above its 20-day moving average last Friday, 9 October 2026, and it retested and reversed bullishly on the 20-day moving average on Thursday, 15 October.
These observations suggest that the prior medium-term corrective decline phase of 7.65% from the 5 August 2026 all-time intraday high to the 1 October 2026 low is likely to have ended, with the US Wall Street 30 now undergoing a potential fresh bullish impulsive up move sequence.
Watch the 51,950 key short-term pivotal support to maintain the bullish momentum. A break above the 52,390 near-term resistance (also near the 50-day moving average) targets the next intermediate resistances at 52,687 and 53,100.
However, a failure to hold and an hourly close below 51,950 negates the bullish tone, suggesting a potential minor corrective decline to retest the 20-day moving average, which confluences with the next intermediate support at 51,550.
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