Chart alert: AUD/USD bullish reversal at 20-day moving average, enroute to 0.7210

The RBA, Australia’s central bank, was the first developed nation central bank (other than the Bank of Japan) to kickstart a potential interest rate hike cycle, raising its cash policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.85% on 3 February 2026.

The decision marked the first-rate hike since November 2023, underscoring renewed cost pressures that intensified in H2 2025. Today’s hotter-than-expected core CPI data for January, which recorded a 3.4% year-on-year rise versus 3.3% y/y consensus and above December 2025’s print of 3.3%, is likely to strengthen the hawkish vibes in the RBA.

The latest 3.4% y/y print in Australia’s core CPI is the highest since September 2024 and continued to stay “stubbornly” above RBA’s inflation target band of 2-3%.

Short-term interest rate futures in Australia have started to price in a further rate hike by the RBA in May to increase the cash rate to 4.1%.