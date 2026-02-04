Chart alert: Alphabet (GOOGL) medium-term uptrend at risk of bearish reversal below $353.60/367.16

So far, Alphabet's share price has outperformed the major US stock indices and ranked in the top of the Magnificent 7 group, with a year-to-date gain of 8.5% as of 3 February 2026, surpassing the S&P 500 (+1.1%) and the Nasdaq 100 (+0.4%) (see Fig. 1).

However, Alphabet's momentum conditions are now flashing warning signs that suggest the ongoing medium-term uptrend phase in place since the 7 April 2025 low of 140.53 may be over, and it may undergo a multi-week corrective decline sequence next.

Let's look at the technical chart of Alphabet