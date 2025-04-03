CAD/JPY Outlook: Deterioration in US growth and tariff risk may spark another round of yen strength

This is a follow-up analysis of our prior report “CAD/JPY Technical: Trump’s shock and awe trade policy manoeuvre erased CAD gains” published on 21 January 2025.

Since the publication of our prior analysis, the price actions of CAD/JPY have declined by 6.6% to print a low of 101.38 on 11 March 2025, which hit the first medium-term support of 101.80 mentioned in our earlier report.

Thereafter, it recorded a bounce of 4.4% to print a recent high of 105.87 on 26 March ahead of US President Trump’s 2 April “Liberation Day” announcement of reciprocal trade tariffs. Canada has already been hit with 25% tariffs on certain goods.

Even though the Canadian industry has been left unscathed from the US reciprocal trade tariffs announced on 2 April, Canada will still be hit with the universal 25% automobile tariffs that is taking effect today, 3 April, with other sectorial/industrial tariffs such as lumber to be enacted by the US White House soon.