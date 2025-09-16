Breaking News: US August Retail Sales at 5.0% Y/Y vs 3.2% expected, beats consensus

- US Retail Sales (YoY) (August): +5.0% vs +3.2% expected, above consensus by +1.8%
- US Retail Sales (MoM) (August): +0.6% vs +0.2% expected, above consensus by +0.4%
- US Retail Sales Control Group (MoM) (August): +0.7% vs +0.4% expected, above consensus by +0.3%
- US Retail Sales ex. Gas/Autos (MoM) (August): +0.7% vs -0.1% expected, above consensus by +0.8%
- US Retail Sales ex. Autos (MoM) (August): +0.7% vs +0.4% expected, above consensus by +0.3%
US Retail Sales Report (August 2025):
Advance Estimates of U.S. Retail and Food Services August 2025, U.S. Census Bereau
"Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for August 2025, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $732.0 billion, up 0.6 percent (±0.4 percent) from the previous month, and up 5.0 percent (±0.5 percent) from August 2024. Total sales for the June 2025 through August 2025 period were up 4.5 percent (±0.4 percent) from the same period a year ago. The June 2025 to July 2025 percent change was revised from up 0.5 percent (±0.4 percent) to up 0.6 percent (±0.2 percent)."
"Retail trade sales were up 0.6 percent (±0.4 percent) from July 2025, and up 4.8 percent (±0.5 percent) from last year. Nonstore retailers were up 10.1 percent (±1.2 percent) from last year, while food service and drinking places were up 6.5 percent (±1.8 percent) from August 2024."
Breaking: US Retail Sales for August came in at +5.0% YoY, significantly beating the consensus of 3.2% by +1.8%. Monthly retail sales also beat expectations, at +0.6% vs +0.2% expected.
Nonstore retailers and food & drinking venues boast the largest yearly gains, up +10.1% and +6.5% respectively.
Key takeaway: Despite concerns about how tariffs could affect employment and consumer pricing, retail sales rose well above expectations in August. For now, the average US consumer seems undeterred by economic uncertainty, at least in regard to their spending habits.
