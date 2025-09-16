Breaking News: US August Retail Sales at 5.0% Y/Y vs 3.2% expected, beats consensus

Breaking: US Retail Sales for August came in at +5.0% YoY, significantly beating the consensus of 3.2% by +1.8%. Monthly retail sales also beat expectations, at +0.6% vs +0.2% expected.



Nonstore retailers and food & drinking venues boast the largest yearly gains, up +10.1% and +6.5% respectively.

Key takeaway: Despite concerns about how tariffs could affect employment and consumer pricing, retail sales rose well above expectations in August. For now, the average US consumer seems undeterred by economic uncertainty, at least in regard to their spending habits.