Breaking News: Fed votes to cut rates by 25 BPS, meeting market expectations

- US Fed Interest Rate Decision: 4.25% vs +4.25% expected, meets consensus
US Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision (September 2025):
Breaking: The Federal Reserve has voted to cut rates in its September decision, bringing the target federal funds rate to 4.00-4.25%.
The cut represents the first time since December 2024 that the Fed has voted to lower rates, being maintained at 4.5% for the entirety of 2025 - until today.
Key takeaway: While the Federal Reserve remains conscious of inflation, poor economic data, especially recent labour reports, have forced the hand of the Federal Reserve into cutting rates.
