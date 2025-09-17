Breaking News: Fed votes to cut rates by 25 BPS, meeting market expectations

Breaking: The Federal Reserve has voted to cut rates in its September decision, bringing the target federal funds rate to 4.00-4.25%.

The cut represents the first time since December 2024 that the Fed has voted to lower rates, being maintained at 4.5% for the entirety of 2025 - until today.

Key takeaway: While the Federal Reserve remains conscious of inflation, poor economic data, especially recent labour reports, have forced the hand of the Federal Reserve into cutting rates.