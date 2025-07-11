Breaking News: CAD rallies on jobs beat of +83,100, unemployment falls to 6.9%

Breaking: The Canadian economy added +83,100 jobs in June, beating expectations by +83,100. Unemployment also fell to 6.9%, returning to levels seen in April.

As part of the same release, average hourly wages rose by 3.2% YoY, building permits rose by 12%, and the participation rate rose to 6.5%, all beating expectations.

Key takeaway: The Canadian labour market is healthier than previously thought, reducing the current case for further rate cuts by the Bank of Canada and vindicating current choices on monetary policy.