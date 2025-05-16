Bitcoin stable above $100,000 on trade optimism: BTC/USD analysis

With falls in cryptocurrency pricing earlier this year inextricably linked to the Trump administration’s introduction of sweeping tariffs, recent developments regarding the future of trade have helped recover losses.

Having struck a first deal with the UK and agreed to a temporary pause in so-called ‘reciprocal’ tariffs with China, greater confidence in Trump’s trade policy seems to be emerging, with market uncertainty in decline.

Although there is some debate on the future of Bitcoin as a ‘safe-haven’ asset, recent price action affirms that Bitcoin remains heavily vulnerable to risk appetite. As things stand, any further developments on global trade, for better or worse, are still likely to weigh heavily on the cryptocurrency.