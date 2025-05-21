OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

Bitcoin Races towards New All-Time Highs - Crypto Update

CryptoBitcoin_Gold_Black_Coins
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

21 May 2025 at 15:20 UTC

BTC is less than $1,000 from its all-time highs! Bitcoin and other cryptos appreciated quite well since April 2025, from a rebound in risk assets. Fears from US tariffs were at their peak as President Trump started to put down the microphone and discuss with other foreign politicians. The US dollar as been lagging, giving a further boost to cryptos.

Total Crypto Market Cap since 2024

Screenshot 2025-05-21 at 10.11.48 AM
Crypto Total Market Cap, November 2024 to 21 May, 2025 - Source: TradingView

Bitcoin is coming really close to its all-time highs, right now at $109,200 and its all time-high is at $109,618. Up a staggering 46.5% since April 7th lows, BTC has enjoyed from a risk-on appetite in markets.

Gold for example has been correcting since, off its highs and stock indices around the world have also made all-time highs.
There has been a particularly strong inflow of fresh money into Crypto ETFs, in names like IBIT and FBTC.
ETH appreciated from this inflow also, up at its peak 95% compared to its trough on the 7th of April.

SOL, which went to a high of $295 retraced all the way back to 97$ and experienced a rise similar to Ethereum.

XRP, which did not experience such a drop, recovered 52% from its April lows, is showing signs of consolidation towards a breakout.

Observe technical levels for BTC further in the article.

Screenshot 2025-05-21 at 10.45.57 AM
Crypto ETF Inflows chart. Source: Farside.com

BTC Technical Analysis

Screenshot 2025-05-21 at 11.09.41 AM
BTC/USD Daily Chart, 21 May, 2025. Source: TradingView

BTC is real close to its all-time high! Track the Daily MA 10 which follows closely rebounds in prices.

Fibonacci projections indicate potential resistance levels on a breakout at:

  • $111,000-$113,000
  • $117,000 - $119,000
  • $122,000 - $125,000

Support Zones are:

  • $100,000 - $105,000
  • $93,000 - $96,500
  • $83,000 - $87,000
  • $74,400 - $77,000

Overview on the Crypto Market Today is Green!

Screenshot 2025-05-21 at 10.17.58 AM
Crypto Overview, May 21, 2025. Source: Finviz

Safe Trades!

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.