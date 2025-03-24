AUD/USD Outlook: Technical factors are supporting a potential Aussie dollar bearish move

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been reluctant to enter an easing cycle after its recent “hawkish cut” guidance on 18 February where it slashed its cash policy interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.1%.

Despite its first-interest rate reduction since November 2020, RBA Governor Bullock has poured “cold water” to temper down market expectations of further rate cuts during her press conference due to labour market tightness in Australia.

After the conclusion of China’s National People’s Congress in early March, top policymakers have signalled more upcoming stimulus measures to jumpstart domestic consumption in China which is also Australia’s largest trading partner.

Hence, further stimulus measures from China to offset potential aggressive trade tariffs from the US may increase China’s imports from Australia, in turn, creating a floor on the AUD/USD.