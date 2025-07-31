AUD/JPY Technical: Bearish signals suggest the end of medium-term uptrend as BoJ looms

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will conclude its monetary policy today at 11.00 (SGT) and release its latest quarterly outlook report. It is widely expected that the BoJ will maintain its key short-term interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, its highest level since 2008, for the fourth consecutive meeting due to uncertainties on the impact of US trade tariffs.

Also, BoJ is likely to revise its inflation outlook higher for this fiscal year 2025 in its quarterly outlook report to 2.5% from 2.5% due to the secondary effects from US tariffs, while maintaining its inflation forecast unchanged at 1.7% for FY 2026, and 1.9% for FY 2027, according to consensus estimates.

Hence, the BoJ may continue to signal that an interest rate hike of 25 basis points is still “live” before 2025 ends, which in turn is likely to put a floor under recent weakness seen in the Japanese yen.

Let’s now focus our attention on a short to medium-term technical trading set-up on the AUD/JPY cross pair.