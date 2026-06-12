Asia open: Wall Street surges as Trump signals a breakthrough peace deal with Iran

Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- Global stock markets staged a powerful relief rally after President Trump signalled that a comprehensive peace agreement between the US and Iran could be reached soon, triggering a sharp 6% decline in crude oil prices and easing stagflation concerns.
- Technology and AI-related stocks rebounded strongly, with semiconductor shares surging nearly 8% as investors regained confidence in the AI infrastructure investment cycle and concerns over liquidity drains from major IPOs eased.
- Bond yields and the US dollar weakened as traders scaled back expectations for energy-driven Federal Reserve rate hikes, providing support for equities, precious metals, and risk-sensitive assets across global markets.
- Chart of the day: Nasdaq 100’s rebound stalled right below its 20-day moving average, with key short-term resistance at 29,700.
Chart of the day - Nasdaq 100 squeezed up, halted at 20-day MA
Fig. 1: US Nasdaq 100 CFD minor trend as of 12 Jun 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
Thursday, 11 June, US mid-session intraday rally (induced by US President Trump’s optimistic remarks on an imminent US-Iran peace deal) in the US Nasdaq 100 CFD (a proxy for the Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures) has paused right below the 20-day moving average, and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior decline from the 3 June 2026 all-time high to 10 June 2026 low.
The prior 20-day moving average retest on Tuesday, 9 June, led to a 5.4% intraday drop in the US Nasdaq 100 CFD.
Hence, watch the 29,700 key short-term pivotal resistance; a break below 29,000 near-term support is likely to indicate yesterday’s recovery may be a “bull trap,” opening scope for further potential weakness towards the intermediate-range support of 28,280.
However, a clearance with an hourly close above 29,700 invalidates the bearish tone and opens the door to a further squeeze up towards the next intermediate resistances at 30,075 and 30,530.
Top macro headlines
- Trump signals imminent US-Iran peace breakthrough, crude oil plunges 6%: Global risk assets experienced a massive relief rally after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled back threatened military strikes and signalled that a negotiated settlement to end the war is near. Trump cited “discussions brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership,” stating a signing ceremony could take place in Europe as soon as this weekend. WTI crude oil tumbled 6% to a 2-month low, settling at $86.43/bbl, sharply deflating recent geopolitical inflation premiums.
- Wall Street recovers as S&P 500 surges 1.8%: Major U.S. equity indexes halted a bruising two-day slide to stage a violent upward reversal. The S&P 500 bounded 1.8% higher as recession and energy-driven inflation anxieties eased on the heels of the Middle East diplomatic breakthrough, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rocketed up 3.3%.
- AI infrastructure and chip stocks stage 8% monster bounce: The beaten-down semiconductor sector led the broader market resurgence. A closely watched gauge of global chipmakers (SOX) jumped nearly 8% as momentum and dip-buying institutional capital flooded back into AI-concentric winners.
- SpaceX generates $250 billion in demand for historic $75 Billion Listing: Highlighting robust private-market liquidity, Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully closed its historic $75 billion capital raise at a fixed price of $135 per share. The listing, which tracked as the largest-ever corporate market entry, drew over $250 billion in institutional demand and more than $100 billion in orders from retail investors, suggesting the IPO is nearly four times oversubscribed and relieving fears of an immediate liquidity squeeze in secondary public equities.
- The US is crowned the world’s Top oil exporter as shifting energy order sinks OPEC power: Data released on Thursday confirmed that the United States has officially overtaken Saudi Arabia and Russia to become the world’s largest oil exporter. Spurred by structural production growth and geopolitical realignments since the war’s onset in February 2026, U.S. crude exports surged to 10.5 million barrels per day, significantly weakening OPEC’s historical pricing grip.
Key macro themes
- De-escalation and the dismantling of the stagflation Premium: The overarching narrative shifting multi-asset portfolios was the swift unwinding of the geopolitical stagflation trade. The sudden pivot toward a comprehensive, high-level diplomatic settlement between Washington and Tehran completely re-baselined global energy risk expectations. With crude oil giving up its premium and the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz poised to remain open, market participants immediately scaled back expectations for a hawkish, energy-driven Federal Reserve interest rate hike in October, prompting a massive repricing across sovereign curves.
- Re-mooring of the mega-Cap AI growth thesis: The technical and fundamental damage sustained by semiconductor and AI infrastructure giants earlier in the week was aggressively repaired. Fears that massive, impending private listings (such as SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI) would permanently cannibalise secondary-market liquidity were alleviated as the SpaceX offering drew record-breaking oversubscriptions without causing an enduring drag on public-market tech stocks. The nearly 8% surge in chipmakers reflects institutional confirmation that corporate AI capital deployment remains fully supported by underlying liquidity in the capital markets.
- Realignment of global energy hegemony: The formal confirmation of the United States as the world’s dominant oil exporter marks a permanent structural shift in global trade dynamics. Driven by private-sector profit optimisation rather than state-mandated targets, the American shale and crude export complex has successfully absorbed disruptions to Middle Eastern and Russian supply. This structural dominance provides Washington with unparalleled economic leverage and diminishes the long-term effectiveness of traditional energy-weapon embargos.
Global markets impact (last 24 hours)
Equities: The S&P 500 rose 1.8% to lead global equity boards out of a two-day correction. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed, with benchmark chip components rising nearly 8%. European bourses similarly caught a strong cross-Atlantic bid, with pan-region benchmarks erasing early industrial drags to close firmly in positive territory.
Fixed Income: Sovereign bonds staged a massive rally as inflation anxieties plunged alongside the sell-off in crude oil. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond dropped 10 basis points to 4.46%, but remains above the 50-day moving average at 4.40%.
FX: The US Dollar Index fell 0.4% as safe-haven bids for the greenback dissipated. The euro erased earlier ex-post ECB losses, bouncing by 0.4% to settle at 1.1579, while the British Pound also added 0.4% to finish at $1.3416. The Japanese Yen gained 0.4% to 159.97 per dollar amid broader macro realignment.
Commodities: WTI crude oil tumbled 6% to settle at $86.43/bbl. Conversely, spot gold staged a minor rebound, surging 3.4% to $4,211/oz as a slide in sovereign bond yields enhanced the appeal of non-yielding safe havens, but still remained below its 20-day moving average at $4,425/oz.
Asia Pacific impact
- Markets poised for aggressive opening rebound: While local Asian stock indexes closed lower on Thursday (MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.9%, and South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 3%) due to lagging responses to Wednesday’s late-day inflation data and initial war spikes, the subsequent overnight peace breakthrough in New York has left regional stock futures poised for a massive opening gap higher on Friday morning. So far, the intraday bullish tone is prevailing on Friday, Nikkei 225 (+3.4%), KOSPI (+8%), Hang Seng Index (+2%), China A50 (+1.2%), CSI 300 (+1.5%), ASX 200 (+1.9%), and STI (+0.4%). But fortunes may be reversed on Monday as we head into the non-trading weekend period for public markets with the “fluid” US-Iran situation at the forefront.
- Asian currency pressure alleviates: Local currency defence units received significant breathing room as the U.S. dollar index softened. The Indonesian Rupiah extended its gains by 0.4% to trade at 17,900 per US dollar, recovered by 1.5% from its all-time low of 18,1800 against the greenback on Monday. However, the South Korean Won weakened slightly by 0.3% to trade at 1,520.60 per US dollar.
Top 3 events to watch today
- SpaceX public listing Impact: US stock indices
- University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Prelim (Jun) - 10:00 pm SGT (consensus: 46, May: 44.8) Impact: USD, US Treasuries, US stock indices
- US-Iran peace deal news flow Impact: All asset classes
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