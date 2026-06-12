Asia open: Wall Street surges as Trump signals a breakthrough peace deal with Iran

Thursday, 11 June, US mid-session intraday rally (induced by US President Trump’s optimistic remarks on an imminent US-Iran peace deal) in the US Nasdaq 100 CFD (a proxy for the Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures) has paused right below the 20-day moving average, and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior decline from the 3 June 2026 all-time high to 10 June 2026 low.

The prior 20-day moving average retest on Tuesday, 9 June, led to a 5.4% intraday drop in the US Nasdaq 100 CFD.

Hence, watch the 29,700 key short-term pivotal resistance; a break below 29,000 near-term support is likely to indicate yesterday’s recovery may be a “bull trap,” opening scope for further potential weakness towards the intermediate-range support of 28,280.

However, a clearance with an hourly close above 29,700 invalidates the bearish tone and opens the door to a further squeeze up towards the next intermediate resistances at 30,075 and 30,530.