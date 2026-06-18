Asia open: Wall Street slumps as Kevin Warsh delivers hawkish hold, GBP/USD’s plunge hits support ahead of BoE

Wednesday’s 1% plunge in GBP/USD was the worst single-day performance in nine months, reinforced by the Fed’s hawkish hold on monetary policy.

Interestingly, yesterday’s drop has now stalled right after a retest of the medium-term ascending trendline for GBP/USD, in place since the 4 November 2025 low, ahead of the BoE’s monetary policy decision out later today at 7.00 p.m SGT (see Fig. 1).

The hourly RSI momentum indicator has just exited its oversold region after hitting an extreme level of 15.8 ex-post the FOMC, suggesting a potential minor relief-bounce for GBP/USD at this juncture.

Watch the 1.3280/3262 key short-term pivotal support, and a clearance above the 1.3325 near-term resistance reinforces the minor corrective rebound scenario towards the next intermediate resistances at 1.3360 and 1.3385.

However, a break with an hourly close below 1.3262 invalidates the relief bounce to continue the bearish impulsive down move sequence to expose the next intermediate supports at 1.3237 and 1.3210 on an intraday basis.