Asia open: US stock futures retreated ahead of Juneteenth holiday, US dollar remains firm

The 10% plunge in the price action of the West Texas Oil CFD (a proxy for WTI crude oil futures) since the start of this week has reached an inflexion point for a potential near-term rebound.

The decline has begun to stall at the key 200-day moving average, which price has traded above since early February 2026, before the start of the US-Iran war. In addition, the hourly RS momentum has flashed a bullish divergence in its oversold region, suggesting that bearish momentum is starting to wane (see Fig. 1).

Watch the 75.25/73.40 key short-term pivotal support for a potential short-term rebound scenario to unfold towards the next intermediate resistances at 80.75 and 82.98/84.94 (gap down area of Monday, 15 June 2026).

On the other hand, a break and an hourly close below 73.40 would invalidate the short-term bullish scenario, extending the bearish impulsive down-move sequence to expose the next support levels at 70.25 and 67.40/66.10.