Asia open: US stock futures dipped on conflicting US-Iran news after S&P 500 scaled a historic high

Equities: Wall Street’s indices pushed to record closings, spearheaded by specialised tech clusters. Major individual corporate gainers included Dell (+10%), Oracle (+10%), and Nvidia (+6%), while Micron topped the historic $1,000 threshold. Hewlett-Packard exploded by 28% in after-hours trade following earnings. Conversely, hardware laggards included Qualcomm (-9%), Meta (-5%), and Intel (-5%). Europe and the UK finished lower on Monday, 1 June; DAX (-0.4%), FTSE 100 (-0.7%).

Fixed Income: Sovereign bond markets faced steady selling pressure. Strong local manufacturing activity and structural stagflationary elements pushed U.S. Treasury yields up across the curve by as much as 3 basis points.

FX: The U.S. Dollar Index displayed broad upward dominance. The USD/JPY pair advanced aggressively toward the critical 160.00 intervention threshold. The New Zealand Dollar (Kiwi) and Swedish Krona dropped close to 1.0% to pace G10 losses, while the Argentine Peso (-1.5%) led emerging market declines.

Commodities: Crude oil prices spiked violently on geopolitical backsliding. Global benchmark Brent and WTI crude surged by 4%-5%. Non-yielding spot gold retreated by 1,2% after the rejection of its 20-day moving average to close at $4,485/oz on Monday, 1 June, on the backdrop of firmer US Treasury yields.