Asia open: US PPI surges as Inflation heat derails rate cut hopes ahead of Trump-Xi summit

Equities: US stock markets remained buoyant despite a red-hot PPI print. Supported by tech stocks, the S&P 500 (+0.6%) and the Nasdaq 100 (+1%) rallied to another record high.

Fixed Income: The US 10-year Treasury yield climbed to an intraday high of 4.5% on Wednesday, 13 May, hitting a 10-month high as bond markets fully absorb the dual CPI and PPI inflation shocks.

FX: The US Dollar Index (DXY) extended gains to 98.45, marking a third consecutive session of strength as investors increased bets on a prolonged restrictive Fed policy.

Commodities: WTI and Brent crude remain elevated over $100/bbl following the EIA's grim supply revisions. Spot Gold is holding near $4,645/oz, supported by haven demand ahead of the Beijing summit.