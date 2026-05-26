Asia open: Trump-Iran peace optimism sparks equity rally as sticky U.S. inflation risks loom large

Equities: U.S. stock index futures pointed higher, buoyed directly by the sudden wave of optimism surrounding the Trump-Iran memorandum. This follows a quiet Memorial Day market closure in the U.S. and UK, where equity sentiment remained strongly constructive despite underlying yield concerns.

Fixed Income: Developed bond markets face intense multi-speed pressures despite a softening of oil prices due to a potential peace deal between the US and Iran. U.S. Treasuries remain deeply unanchored, with long-dated yields resting near 2007 highs as the 30-year yield continued to hold at the 5% psychological level.

FX: The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) weakened marginally as capital reallocated out of safe-haven cash positions and back into risk-correlated cross-border pairs, offering temporary structural relief to G10 and emerging currencies. AUD (+0.7%), GBP (+0.6%), and EUR (+0.4%) against the USD on Monday, 25 May.

Commodities: Crude oil plummeted aggressively, with Brent crude briefly slipping below the critical $100/barrel milestone to click a fresh two-week low as geopolitical war premium leaked out. Conversely, spot gold prices rebounded by 1,3% as a softening greenback triggered a technical bounce to close Monday’s session at $4,570/oz but remained below the 20-day moving average that is acting as near-term resistance at $4,602/oz.