Asia open: Tech selloff deepens as US Dollar strength pressures global markets

The AUD/USD has continued its medium-term downward spiral since the 13 May 2026 high of 0.7272 and extended its losses on Tuesday, 23 June by 1.2% to settle at a 2-month low of 0.6916 on the backdrop of rising risk aversion (see Fig. 1).

Tuesday’s steep intraday drop has led the hourly RSI momentum indicator to flash a bullish divergence in its oversold region, suggesting an imminent minor corrective/dead cat bounce.

Watch the 0.6960 key short-term pivotal resistance on the AUD/USD for the potential minor corrective rebound to get exhausted close to below it, with the next immediate supports coming in at 0.6900 and 0.6876/6863 (also close to the 200-day moving average).

On the other hand, a clearance and an hourly close above 0.6960 invalidates the bearish tone for an extension of the minor corrective rebound towards the next intermediate resistances at 0.6985 and 0.7020.