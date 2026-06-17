Asia open: S&P 500 rally pauses before Fed, Nikkei 225 eyeing 70,000, crude oil plunges to 3-month low

The minor uptrend phase of the Japan 225 CFD (a proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) remains intact since the 11 June 2026 intraday low of 62,329, supported by a renewed bullish momentum condition in the hourly RSI (see Fig. 1)

Watch the 68,735/089 key short-term pivotal support to maintain the bullish bias to seek out the next intermediate resistances at 70,180 and 71,790/72,735 (Fibonacci extension cluster).

However, failure to hold and an hourly close below 68,089 negates the bullish tone, opening scope for a retracement to retest the next intermediate supports at 67,224 and 65,875 (also the 20-day moving average).