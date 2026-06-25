Asia open: Micron earnings beat sparks global semiconductor rally, USD remains firm

The ongoing 4-week weakness in the price action of the West Texas Oil CFD (a proxy for WTI crude oil futures) since the 18 May 2025 high of $109.74/bbl culminated in a bearish breakdown of its key 200-day moving average on Wednesday, 24 June 2026.

The further deterioration in the technical structure of the West Texas Oil CFD reinforces at least a near-term weakness in oil prices.

Watch the $75.25/bbl key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential further drop, exposing the next intermediate supports at $67.40/66.10 and $63.80 (see Fig. 1).

However, a clearance above $75.25 invalidates the bearish scenario, opening the door to a minor corrective rebound towards the next intermediate resistances at $77.39 and $79.23/80.75.