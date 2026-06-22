Asia open: Markets whipsawed as fresh geopolitical friction jolts Switzerland peace talks

Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- US-Iran peace negotiations remain fragile despite progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. While crude oil continues to flow through the waterway and a 60-day roadmap remains intact, fresh geopolitical threats and proxy-conflict risks highlight that energy markets are likely to remain highly sensitive to headline-driven volatility.
- The US dollar remains the dominant macro trade. Supported by the Fed's higher-for-longer stance and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, the US Dollar Index continues to strengthen while the Japanese yen trades dangerously close to intervention territory and other Asian currencies remain under pressure.
- Markets are entering a period of divergence across regions and asset classes. Japanese and South Korean equities continue to outperform, while Hong Kong equities struggle amid growth concerns in China. At the same time, investors are increasingly balancing geopolitical developments against rising protectionism, elevated bond yields, and slowing global growth expectations.
- Chart of the day: GBP/USD may face further weakness below 1.3262/3280 key short-term resistance as the pair probes the 1.3160 key support amid UK Prime Minister Starmer’s potential imminent resignation.
Chart of the day - GBP/USD is looking vulnerable for a major bearish breakdown
Fig. 1: GBP/USD minor trend as of 22 Jun 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
The recent plunge in GBP/USD managed to survive after a retest of the long-term secular ascending channel support from the 26 September 2022 low on last Friday, 19 June 2026 (printing an intraday low of 1.3163) (see Fig. 1).
However, short-term bullish momentum is absent, as suggested by the hourly RSI, which remains capped below a key descending trendline at 50.
Watch the 1.3262/3280 key short-term pivotal resistance for a bearish bias outlook to expose the next intermediate supports at 1.3190 and 1.3160.
However, a clearance and an hourly close above 1.3280 would invalidate the bearish bias, opening the door to a potential squeeze up towards the medium-term resistance at 1.3325.
Top macro headlines
- Fresh threats stoke tensions at Switzerland peace talks: High-level diplomatic negotiations in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock got off to a rocky start over the weekend. A fresh warning of retaliatory military strikes should regional proxies advance (hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel) disrupted the early sessions, briefly prompting Iranian media to report a temporary halt in negotiations before sources confirmed meetings continued under a highly volatile 60-day de-escalation window between the US and Iran.
- Strait of Hormuz reopening holds despite rhetoric: Despite Iranian localised claims of operational blockades over the weekend, real-time maritime tracking verified that millions of barrels of crude oil continued to move systematically through the Strait of Hormuz. Insurance syndicates and shipping fleets are maintaining transits while keeping a sharp eye on structural security guarantees.
- S&P 500 futures dipped amid uncertainty over US-Iran peace talks: Coming off the Friday Juneteenth cash market close, the E-mini futures of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 shed by 0.4% and 0.5% in today’s Asia opening session as media outlets reported that US-Iran talks on a peace deal to settle the issue of Tehrans nuclear program and permanently reopen the Strait of Hormuz are still continuing into Monday. The talks had a confusing start on Sunday as Iranian media reported that Iran halted talks over US President Trump’s latest threat of a Hezbollah offensive towards Israel.
- G7 summit in Evian wraps up amid looming trade friction: The three-day G7 economic summit concluded in France with a spotlight on structural trade policies. Significant friction emerged over prospective 100% tariffs targeting specific digital and consumer luxury sectors, alongside a unified initiative to address systemic industrial imbalances and diversify clean-tech supply chains outside primary APAC manufacturing corridors.
- Political headwinds in the UK: Allies of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to set out a timetable for his departure imminently, paving the way for party rival, Andy Burnham, to replace him. A statement from Starmer ceding power could come as soon as Monday, and The Guardian newspaper reported on Sunday evening that Starmer would set out his intentions in a statement outside Downing Street on Monday morning. The British pound extends its losses by 0.2% against the US dollar in today’s Asian opening session to trade at 1.3205 after last week’s steep loss of 1.3% against the greenback.
Key macro themes
- The geopolitical premium recalibration in energy complexes: The fragile reality of the Bürgenstock peace framework underscores that removing the Middle Eastern war premium will not occur in a straight line. Front-month energy futures spent the weekend instantly reacting to the delicate diplomatic landscape, proving that headline risk remains the dominant driver of intraday crude volatility. While physical barrels are currently transiting the Strait of Hormuz normally, the constant threat of localised proxy escalation continues to hold a structural floor underneath back-month global supply curves.
- Broad G7 protectionism and global supply chain friction: The rhetoric following the G7 summit confirms that Western economies are adopting more defensive economic postures. The looming deployment of targeted 100% tariffs indicates that cross-border trade friction is expanding beyond raw automotive electric vehicles into upstream supply networks. For global macro allocators, this structural shift toward "friend-shoring" means structural input costs are likely to remain sticky, introducing secondary complications for central banks attempting to coordinate an easing cycle.
- Institutional capital rotations in the crypto winter core: The disconnect between resilient benchmark equity indices and the collapse of valuations in digital assets highlights an ongoing liquidity drain in highly speculative alternative asset classes. Record-breaking outflows from spot digital vehicles indicate that institutional capital is prioritising sovereign nominal yields and traditional large-cap corporate cash flows over crypto-risk premiums. As a result, structural regulatory milestones like MiCA adoption are acting as survival baselines rather than immediate bullish catalysts.
Global markets impact
Equities: S&P 500 E-mini futures is trading down by 0.25% in today’s Asian session, paring its earlier intraday loss of 0.6%, maintaining a 9.6% year-to-date advance. European cash bourses experienced muted trade at the close of the week, with the DAX digesting broader macro stagnation projections of 0.8% for the Eurozone block heading into the summer quarter.
Fixed Income: Sovereign yields globally adjusted to sticky energy pricing baselines. With consumer price indexes expected to show upward pressure due to past distribution disruptions, the 2-year US Treasury yield gapped up by 32 bps on Monday’s Asian session to trade at 4.21%, a 16-month high.
FX: The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) maintained its structural uptrend, drawing safety flows amid volatile Swiss headlines surrounding the US-Iran talks, and rose marginally by 0.05% to 100.80 in today’s Asian session. The euro remained flat against the greenback amid stagnant growth figures from the Eurozone forums, while the Japanese yen weakened by 0.1% to trade at 161.49 per US dollar, near a 2-year low as speculators probe the intervention level of 161.95.
Commodities: Intraday volatile movement for WTI and Brent crude over conflicting headlines of US-Iran peace deal talk in Switzerland. WTI and Brent crude are now trading down by almost 1% at $76.85-$79.44/bbl, erasing earlier intraday gains of 1.9% and 2.4% but still holding above their respective key 200-day moving averages after news that mediators Qatar and Pakistan have announced a formal 60-day roadmap toward a final US-Iran peace deal.
Asia Pacific impact
- Regional currencies under pressure: Asian currencies began the week on the defensive, heavily weighed down by the renewed weekend surge in dollar-denominated energy input costs. Exporters across Taiwan and South Korea are monitoring local currency baselines as wide interest rate differentials continue to favour the greenback. The USD/KRW rose by 0.4% in today’s Asian session to trade at 1,535, holding firmly above the 20-day moving average at 1,520. Meanwhile, mixed performances are seen in the Asia Pacific bourses: Japan’s Nikkei 225 (+1.8%), South Korea’s KOSPI (+1.9%), China’s CSI 300 (+0.16%), Australia’s ASX 200 (unchanged), Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (-1.9%), and Singapore’s STI (-0.2%)
- Supply chain rediversification forces tactical multiples compression: Decisions at the G7 summit targeting clean-tech and industrial manufacturing capacity inside Asia are forcing an immediate re-evaluation of long-term corporate guidance. Regional tech and industrial equities are preparing for narrower valuation margins as Western supply policies favour regional redundancy over cost optimisation.
Top 4 events to watch today
- Canada Core Inflation Rate (May) - 8.30 pm SGT (consensus: 2.2% y/y, Apr: 2.1%) Impact: USD/CAD, CAD crosses
- ECB Consumer Confidence Flash (Jun) - 10:00 pm SGT (consensus: -18%, May: -19) Impact: EUR/USD, EUR crosses, DAX
- Potential announcement of UK Prime Minister Starmer’s resignation Impact: GBP/USD, GBP crosses, FTSE 100
- US-Iran peace talks roadmap discussions Impact: All asset classes.
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