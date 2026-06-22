Asia open: Markets whipsawed as fresh geopolitical friction jolts Switzerland peace talks

The recent plunge in GBP/USD managed to survive after a retest of the long-term secular ascending channel support from the 26 September 2022 low on last Friday, 19 June 2026 (printing an intraday low of 1.3163) (see Fig. 1).

However, short-term bullish momentum is absent, as suggested by the hourly RSI, which remains capped below a key descending trendline at 50.

Watch the 1.3262/3280 key short-term pivotal resistance for a bearish bias outlook to expose the next intermediate supports at 1.3190 and 1.3160.

However, a clearance and an hourly close above 1.3280 would invalidate the bearish bias, opening the door to a potential squeeze up towards the medium-term resistance at 1.3325.