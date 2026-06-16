Asia open: Hang Seng underperforms on weak China’s retail sales, USD/JPY firmed above 159.75 after BoJ

The price action of USD/JPY is holding at its 20-day moving average after its prior two retests on it on 12 June and 15 June, indicating a “cautious” minor bullish impulsive up move sequence as USD/JPY continues to probe its recent intervention level of 160.65 (see Fig. 1).

Watch the 159.75 key short-term pivotal support to maintain the near-term bullish tone on USD/JPY towards the key intermediate resistance at 160.65, and above it, the 161.14/120 resistance is next to watch.

However, a break and an hourly close below 159.75 invalidates the bullish tone, opening the door to a minor drop towards the next intermediate supports at 159.45 and 159.10/158.80 (also the 50-day moving average).