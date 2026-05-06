Asia open: Equities hit records as geopolitical tensions cool and oil dips

The price actions of the Japan 225 CFD index (a proxy of the Nikkei 225 futures) surged to a fresh all-time high of 61,405 at this time of writing.

Its short-term uptrend phase remains intact, supported by price actions that continue to oscillate within an ascending channel since the March 30, 2026, low, and the hourly RSI momentum indicator is in an overbought region (above the 70 level) without any bearish divergence conditions.

Watch the 60,075 key short-term pivotal support to maintain the bullish bias for the next intermediate resistances to come in at 62,044 and 62,794/63,138 (see Fig. 1).

On the other hand, a break and an hourly close below 60,075 would negate the bullish tone, leading to a corrective slide and exposing the next intermediate support at 59,050/58,545 (also the 50-day moving average).