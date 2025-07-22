Asia midday: Asia markets mixed as US tariff fears mount; Singapore 30 (Chart of the day)

Several technical elements are now indicating that the Singapore 30 CFD Index (a proxy for the MSCI Singapore futures) has reached an overextended up move condition from its intraday low of 396.58 printed on 23 June to Monday, 21 July’s intraday high of 438.14

Firstly, it has formed a 4-hour bearish “Shooting Star” candlestick pattern after a test on the upper boundary of a major ascending channel in place since August 2024 low.

Secondly, the 4-hour RSI momentum has staged a bearish breakdown in yesterday’s US session below its former parallel ascending support from 13 June and inched lower below the 50 level mark at this time of writing (see Fig 2).

These observations suggest that the Singapore 30 is likely to see a minor corrective pull-back/consolidation at this juncture after four weeks of steep bullish impulsive up moves.

Watch the 438.20 short-term pivotal resistance for the next intermediate supports to come in at 422.20 and 417.20/413.50 (also the 20-day moving average).

However, a clearance above 438.20 invalidates the minor corrective pull-back scenario to resume the bullish impulsive up move sequence to expose the next intermediate resistance at 450/452.