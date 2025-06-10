Asia Mid-Session: US Dollar Whipsawed, Watch USD/JPY Key Resistance At 145.35

US stocks opened higher on Monday, 9 June, but pared gains in the second half after US-China trade talks in London concluded without progress. Talks are set to resume on Tuesday, 10 June. The S&P 500 (+0.1%) and Nasdaq 100 (+0.2%) posted modest gains, while the Russell 2000 outperformed (+0.6%). The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat.
President Trump remarked that China is “not easy” as both sides work to ease tensions over tech and rare earth shipments.
JPY was the worst performer after BoJ Ueda’s dovish comments on inflation
The US dollar saw sideways movement after Friday’s stronger-than-expected non-farm payrolls lifted the US Dollar Index by 0.5%. On Monday, the dollar slipped -0.2% ahead of the trade talks but reversed course in early Asian trading on Tuesday, gaining 0.2% to 99.22, though still below its 20-day moving average resistance at 99.60.
The Japanese yen weakened the most among major currencies, falling -0.3% against the dollar. This came after BoJ Governor Ueda stated that Japan's inflation trend remains "some distance away" from the 2% target.
Asian equities bullish tone intact as US-China trade talks rolled over to a second session in London
Asian stock markets extended gains for a second straight session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.9%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.3% in early trade. Notably, the Hang Seng
China Enterprises Index officially entered bull market territory on Monday, closing up 1.7% with a 24% rebound from its 9 April low.
Economic data releases
Chart of the day – Potential bearish reversal in USD/JPY
Since its intraday low of 142.53 printed on 5 June 2025, the recent up move seen in the USD/JPY has transformed into a potential minor bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration as seen on the 1-hour minor time frame.
In addition, the hourly Stochastic oscillator has just traced out a bearish divergence condition at its overbought region that supports an impending minor bearish reversal movement in the USD/JPY.
Watch the 145.35 short-term pivotal resistance (the upper boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” and 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of prior decline from 29 May high to 3 June low), and a break below 144.40 near-term support (lower boundary of the Ascending Wedge and 20-day/50-day moving averages may trigger further weakness towards the next supports at 143.50 and 142.35 (see Fig 2).
On the other hand, a clearance above 145.35 invalidates the bearish tone to see the next intermediate resistance coming in at 146.10 (minor swing highs areas of 29 May, 16 May, 15 May).
