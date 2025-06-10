Asia Mid-Session: US Dollar Whipsawed, Watch USD/JPY Key Resistance At 145.35

Since its intraday low of 142.53 printed on 5 June 2025, the recent up move seen in the USD/JPY has transformed into a potential minor bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration as seen on the 1-hour minor time frame.

In addition, the hourly Stochastic oscillator has just traced out a bearish divergence condition at its overbought region that supports an impending minor bearish reversal movement in the USD/JPY.

Watch the 145.35 short-term pivotal resistance (the upper boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” and 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of prior decline from 29 May high to 3 June low), and a break below 144.40 near-term support (lower boundary of the Ascending Wedge and 20-day/50-day moving averages may trigger further weakness towards the next supports at 143.50 and 142.35 (see Fig 2).

On the other hand, a clearance above 145.35 invalidates the bearish tone to see the next intermediate resistance coming in at 146.10 (minor swing highs areas of 29 May, 16 May, 15 May).