Asia mid-session: US dollar retreats after Trump's “TACO” on Iran, US stock indices brace for “Triple Witching”

Global financial markets experienced sharp swings on Thursday, 19 June, as US President Trump softened his earlier hawkish stance on Iran, shifting from the threat of an imminent strike to a “two-week grace period” to allow space for diplomacy.

Despite this shift, hostilities between Israel and Iran persisted for a seventh consecutive day. Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted additional Iranian nuclear facilities, with Israeli officials warning that continued military action could lead to regime change in Tehran. Meanwhile, an Iranian missile struck an Israeli hospital for the first time since the conflict began, highlighting growing risks to civilian lives and reinforcing the sustained geopolitical risk premium.